AJ Styles On Returning To Raw After Being Buried Alive: “I Wish We Could Have Waited”

AJ Styles made his return to WWE television this week on Monday Night Raw, just four weeks after being buried alive by The Undertaker in their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

Fans have been understandably conflicted on the Phenomenal One’s rapid comeback, especially since WWE has put seemingly no creative thought into the logistics of how a man rose from the dead after being literally buried six feet under the earth on live pay-per-view.

As it turns out, Styles himself agrees that his return was premature. The former world champion addressed the issue on his Mixer stream earlier this week, stating “I wish we could have waited”.

“The return could have been more.” … “I’ve heard people talk about ‘they just…wasted it. AJ Styles was buried alive, he could have come back as a different character, a different mood, a different look, something different. He came back and it was exactly the same before he got buried.’ I’m with you. I think the circumstances had a lot to do with AJ Styles coming back when he did. The circumstances, the match, maybe we needed some more star power in the match. I don’t know. I wish we could have waited and had the times been different, that would have been something where we did wait.”

