AJ Styles On WWE New Twitch Rules: “I Don’t Know What They’re Hoping To Get Out Of This”

The recent changes to WWE’s policy regarding Twitch has had a lot of people talking, and AJ Styles has now given his thoughts on the situation. WWE is reportedly set to take over the Twitch channels of those within the company that use it, which has certainly been an interesting talking point recently.

AJ is one of the WWE Superstars who uses Twitch regularly to connect with his fans, and during his latest stream, he admitted that he’s not sure what the plan is with WWE and Twitch.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what they expect from us when it comes to our channel. I don’t know if it’s something that they’re like, ‘We just want you guys under an umbrella like a WWE Twitch and have a set lineup, and here is who is on when.’ If that’s the case, great. Then fans would know where and when to find us. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I literally don’t know, and unfortunately, I found out the same way a lot of you did, through the internet, which is a shame.”

Styles went on to discuss how WWE Superstars aren’t making big money on Twitch, but they do it as a way of connecting with their fans.

“Nobody is on here making millions on Twitch, we are not pro gamers. That’s not what is happening. I feel like, for us, it’s an opportunity to do what we love, play video games and interact with our fans. It’s a chance to appreciate you guys appreciating us, that’s basically what’s going on, especially with what’s going on in the world. We don’t get to see you guys anymore unless you’re on the video screen in the ThunderDome. We don’t get to see you, we don’t get to talk to you, we don’t get to do much. This is the next best thing. I don’t know what they’re hoping to get out of this. The communication has not been as great as we’d like. There’s a lot of us who are all on the same page, we’ve talked to each other. We’re facing the same thing.”

AJ did have some praise for WWE though, admitting the company is great to work for, but he did state that the communication needs to improve.

“WWE is a great place to work, despite what you may think, and despite what’s going on with the Twitch and stuff like that. There just needs to be better communication and direction, lines in the sand, I guess you could say,” he said. (H/T to AWrestlingHistorian for the transcriptions.)