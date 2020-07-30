AJ Styles On WWE SummerSlam Potentially Being Outdoors, Future Of WWE Events With Fans

AJ Styles recently spoke about the potential of WWE SummerSlam being outside following recent rumors during his most recent Twitch stream.

It has been reported this week that WWE is considering options for WWE SummerSlam being outside this year, potentially on a boat or a beach. AJ gave his thoughts on the rumors, admitting that he has no idea what is happening with the show.

“I have no idea what’s going on with SummerSlam or where it’s gonna be, if it’s going to be at the PC or if we’re actually going to get to do this,” Styles explained.

Styles then also spoke about wrestling in general and it potentially happening outside of the WWE Performance Center, which he doesn’t think will happen until next year.

“If I’m a betting man, I bet that we don’t do anything until 2021 outside the Performance Center. I could be wrong; I hope I’m wrong, but just based on everything and how everything is going on, it would surprise me if we did.”

AJ also spoke about a mask that he had designed for his WrestleMania 36 match with The Undertaker, stating he hopes to use it in the future.

“I’ve got one [mask]that I’d really like to use here in WWE. Oh, I had the perfect one. It was going to be great against The Undertaker, but we know how that ended,” AJ said. “We didn’t get the opportunity to do something like that because of the change. “You know, there were no big entrances, right? That was what we missed about WrestleMania were those entrances, and those outfits,” AJ added. “I mean, everybody does their thing for it. You get new gear and it’s strictly for WrestleMania. It’s a big deal and, man, those entrances are awesome. I was hoping to have a great one this one, but I will not tell you what it was.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)