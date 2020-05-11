AJ Styles Open To A Rematch With The Undertaker: “I Would Gladly Take Him Out”

At WWE WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles got the chance to go one on one with The Undertaker in the first-ever Boneyard match, coming out on the losing end. The encounter was heavily praised and it has left many fans wanting to see them wrestle again, this time in a proper match.

AJ recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about the match and how people got to see a different side of him and Undertaker.

“I definitely think it was a different side of AJ Styles, and not only Styles but The Undertaker, obviously. Not only is the Money In The Bank match unique, but so was the Boneyard Match. It was different. “I gotta be honest with you guys, I can’t take credit for you know, the situation that we’re in. We were put in a position to be put in an unbelievable encounter, The Undertaker and I. The situations are what they are. Again, you take advantage of them.”

AJ then spoke about the possibility of facing the Deadman again, and he made is crystal clear that he is open to the idea.

“If there’s ever a chance for me to get my hands on The Undertaker again, I would gladly take him out, no problem,” Styles answered. “Obviously, it is a problem, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Styles clearly hasn’t gotten over the defeat to the Deadman just yet, as he suffered from issues with The Undertaker during the Money In The Bank match. A poster of Undertaker freaked him out, and he then ended up in a room with a casket, as the match continues to play mind games with him.

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.