AJ Styles Reacts To Anderson & Gallows Being Released: “I Feel Responsible For Them”

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were two of the names released by WWE this week, and their O.C. brother, AJ Styles has commented on the news.

Anderson and Gallows were a surprise release, considering the fact they have been featured prominently lately alongside AJ Styles. Their final WWE appearance came in the main event of night one for WWE WrestleMania 36 in the Boneyard match.

However, during his latest Mixer video, AJ Styles commented on how he feels regarding the release of his close friends.

“That one hurt really bad. The only way I can explain it is that these guys are my family and I couldn’t take care of my little brothers. I didn’t manage to do that and I feel responsible for them being released. It’s devastating” (H/T to Alex McCarthy for the transcriptions.

AJ also gave brief thoughts on the rest of the names who were released, which you can see below. He gives particular mentions to Kurt Angle, Eric Young, and WWE official, Mike Chioda.