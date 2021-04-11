AJ Styles Reacts To Becoming A Grand Slam Champion

Sami Zayn appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where he revealed the moment Vince McMahon believed in him.

Sami discussed the creative freedom that he has with his current run and stated that he’s been lucky to have a lot of his ideas go through.

“I have a fair bit,” Zayn said. “I heard Jon’s (Moxley) now infamous podcast. And I understand; that frustration exists to an certain extent for all the talent. Anyone who is remotely creative, and this is excluding WWE and wrestling even. “If you an artistic and creative person who wants to do things, the higher up you get, the less creative control you have. So it’s a weird relationship between rising and having creative freedom. And that’s the battle between the two. I’m pretty fortunate that I’ve had a lot of my ideas go through. Kind of shocking amounts actually, especially in the last two years.”

When it came to winning over Vince McMahon’s trust, Sami revealed it was actually a spot as a special guest referee that impressed his boss.

“You never know which segment is going to open their eyes,” Zayn pointed out. “I thought I was doing some really good mic work as a bad guy, even before all this. But then there was this one day where I was like the guest referee for Kevin (Owens) vs. Seth (Rollins). I was just doing me; I didn’t even have any mic time. I was just bantering and the camera would pick it up when I was being a ref. “When I got to the back they were all just doubled over. Vince was like “you’ve got the gift of gab!” And I wasn’t even cutting a promo; I was being a ref. But they just started seeing me in this new light where ‘this guy, he can do so much.’ I think they saw a broader vision for me in that moment. There was a new trust, maybe to not carry a segment, but that I could be a trusted guy.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Sami Zayn will be in action tonight at WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two, where he will compete against Kevin Owens with Logan Paul at ringside.