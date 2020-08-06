During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles addressed the fact that Gallows and Anderson are trying to get him to join them in IMPACT Wrestling.

The friendship between the three men is well documented, but so is the fallout that AJ Styles had with TNA during his departure with the company. However, AJ Styles did say the age-old wrestling phrase of “never say never” when it came to potentially joining them in IMPACT, but he also did push that he wants to end his career with WWE.

“I don’t know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that,” Styles said. “Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling]is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see.”

AJ did praise the roster that IMPACT Wrestling has managed to put together though, stating they’ve upped it a little bit recently.

“Not to say that they don’t have a lot going on right now. Man, they’ve got some strong talent,” AJ stated. “Not that they didn’t have good talent before, but they’ve upped it just a little bit more.” (H/T WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)