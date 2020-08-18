AJ Styles Responds To Speculation He’s Unhappy In WWE

WWE’s Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles has provided a response to recent rumors that he is unhappy being with WWE.

While AJ Styles made it very clear publicly that he wasn’t pleased with the way Gallows and Anderson were treated, calling out Paul Heyman as a liar, a new rumor has claimed he’s still unhappy.

However, during his latest Twitch stream, AJ seemed to totally dismiss those rumors, questioning why he would be unhappy.

“I’m unhappy being Intercontinental Champion, I’m unhappy what? What do I have to be unhappy about?” AJ asked. “We all understood what happened [with Paul Heyman]. The problem with everything that happened is that the lie happened, the blatant lie. I don’t really want to harp on anyone anymore. What’s done is done.”

During the stream, AJ also spoke about Edge’s return to WWE at the WWE Royal Rumble and what it was like to be in the ring during that moment.

“It’s really cool to see the reaction that he got because he never thought he’d be back, no one ever thought he’d be back,” Styles said. “And being in the ring, knowing you, myself, was about to do something really cool with him. It was exciting for me just to see the response, and everything about it, and knowing I was going to get the opportunity to work with this guy. So, I was super happy for him. I know he was super stoked. It kind of ended on a low note for me when I separated my shoulder, but that was all my fault. But it was still awesome to see it and be a part of it all.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)