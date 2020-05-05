AJ Styles Returns To Raw, Role Confirmed For WWE Money In The Bank

AJ Styles has risen from the dead.

After quite literally being buried alive by The Undertaker in their incredibly unique, highly praised Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, the “Phenomenal One” returned to television on Monday Night Raw and immediately put himself in striking range of the WWE Championship.

Styles was the surprise final entrant in a last chance gauntlet match meant to find a replacement for an injured Apollo Crews in the upcoming men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

His placement at the very end of the bout made it an easy walk into the Money in the Bank picture, forcing Humberto Carrillo to tap out with the Calf Crusher in a matter of minutes. Carrillo had already narrowly survived both Angel Garza and Austin Theory in the gauntlet, and took a nasty beating from Bobby Lashley.

While he was indeed buried alive by the Deadman at WrestleMania, Styles maintains that he never actually lost to The Undertaker, as there are no official rules in a Boneyard Match. He is now looking ahead to Money in the Bank, streaming live this Sunday on the WWE Network.