AJ Styles Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Earlier This Year

The former Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles, recently revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Rock broke the news yesterday that he and his family have tested positive for the virus, and during his latest Twitch stream, Styles reacted to the news by revealing he has also battled COVID earlier in the year.

“I tested positive a couple of weeks ago, almost a month, I think, ago,” he said. “I feel for people who have to deal with this. I gotta say, I didn’t have many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family are safe and nobody has too bad of symptoms. It’s not good for anybody. I went through it, I was one of the lucky ones. I had a headache, but never had a fever. Maybe a couple of boogers, that’s about it.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Thankfully, AJ Styles is now back to 100% health and overcame the virus, which is why he’s been back in the ring lately.