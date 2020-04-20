AJ Styles recently revealed on his Mixer channel that he is going to keep wearing his O.C. ring gear for the upcoming future.

Unfortunately, both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were part of the recent WWE releases, meaning The O.C. sadly no longer exists within WWE. However, AJ will continue to represent his Good Brothers by wearing the ring gear for a little while longer.

“I will wear my OC stuff, at least until after Money in the Bank. Couple reasons. One, I love the boys and it’s For Life. The other reason is that I don’t really have anything. I have gloves, a lot of them, with OC on them. They’re just gonna go to waste unless something crazy happens. I don’t know what to do with them.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

Dolph Ziggler recently did the same thing by wearing a Zack Ryder shirt on WWE SmackDown, showing his friend some support. For what it’s worth, AJ did also note that he won’t be using The O.C. music, which he didn’t use when he wrestled as a singles star anyway, even when he was part of the group.