AJ Styles Reveals His Entrance Music Was Meant For Someone Else

During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles revealed an interesting story about how his WWE entrance music wasn’t actually meant for him.

While the music he uses certainly suits AJ perfectly, he actually revealed that the music was planned for James Storm originally. Storm made a couple of appearances in WWE NXT but ultimately made the decision to not sign with the company, but clearly WWE was preparing for him with this song.

“As far as entrance music goes, when I first started with WWE, I got in contact with our guy and he goes, ‘Hey, tell me kind of what you like, what you don’t like.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, I’m kind of a rap guy.’ I just told him a bit of what I liked and that’s what they came up with – the music that I have, which is awesome, but, truth be told, it was made for James Storm when he was doing NXT.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)