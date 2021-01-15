AJ Styles Reveals How He Created The Styles Clash Finishing Move

Chavo Guerrero has an incredible career with WWE, but he hasn’t been back to the company since 2011, and he has explained why.

Guerrero recently spoke with Rick Bassman’s ‘Talking Tough’ show, where he discussed the possibility of having a producer role behind the scenes.

Guerrero revealed that he hasn’t been asked, plus right now he is too busy to be able to give up anything for that role right now. However, Chavo admitted he was open to the idea if he can make money, as he also spoke about the lessons he learned from Vince McMahon.

“Well, few things. First of all, they haven’t asked. Second of all, I would have to give up too much to sit there and go back to WWE full-time. WWE takes — you have to give up what you’re doing in your life to do that and I have so many other things going on with Hollywood and my own ventures, my own cigar company, my own beer company, my podcast so it’s hard. I think it’d be hard for me to give up everything like that, so with me, I just, I don’t know man. Sometimes you just don’t have the best relationship with them sometimes, and also, I quit there. I left there and sometimes they don’t like when you leave there but that being set aside, it’s all about making money. If we can make money and Vince [McMahon] thinks like, ‘Hey Chavo, let’s bring you back in,’ make him money, make me money then it works out. If it doesn’t then it doesn’t. There’s no hard feelings. It is what it is. Everything that I’m doing now is really because of what I learned from Vince McMahon, so that’s the truth. You know, with TV production and camera work and directing and just everything like that is really learned from Vince. Now I’ve taken it and run with it a little bit but, really the basis all came from Vince.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)