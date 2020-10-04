AJ Styles Reveals The Worst Bump He’s Ever Taken

Wrestlers often go through major bumps throughout their careers, and AJ Styles recently discussed the worst he has ever endured.
You have to go back to AJ’s days in TNA to get the worst bump that he’s ever dealt with, which he revealed on his Twitch channel. The moment came during a match with D-Lo Brown where he leapt from a ladder and nailed a Frog Splash, driving Styles through a table.
“I was talking about this the other night, and I actually had forgotten about it until someone brought the match up,” Styles said. “The guy had said, ‘I remember your match with D-Lo Brown in TNA where he Frog Splashed you from off a ladder and put you through a table.’ It made me remember laying there and seeing D-Lo jump off the ladder, and then it just went blank. I don’t remember anything else until I came to and was just laying there.
“I just remember being in like a dream state,” Styles added. “I remember telling myself like, ‘You got to get up!’ It was weird. I got up and everything was ok to finish the match. I don’t remember bumping my head or having a knot, and I don’t know if it was just the impact knocking the breath out of me and losing consciousness for a second. I don’t know what happened, because I remember what we were supposed to do and everything. D-Lo was probably 250 at the time, coming from an 8 foot ladder to the outside, so that’s probably at least 10 foot for a big man coming down to the floor. That was not fun. It wasn’t a concussion though; I think it just knocked the breath out of me or something.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)