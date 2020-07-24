During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles discussed his future in wrestling and what he plans to do after he retires from in-ring competition.

AJ Styles has previously stated he plans to retire after his current contract with WWE comes to an end, but that doesn’t mean he wants to leave the company after that point.

“But, I think once my career is done, I’m hopefully just going to work for WWE in some capacity. What would I do? I’d like to be a recruiter, go scout some guys, I think that would be fun. I would have no problem going to the Indies. I know we have scouts going to weightlifting contests and what not to get these big guys. I want to get guys and girls who have wanted to do this their whole life, give them some advice, check up on them from time to time, and help them get to the next level or the Performance Center. I think that’d be cool, to help somebody and see if they’re coachable.”

AJ Styles also spoke about AEW and whether or not he would consider joining the company at some point in his career.

“A lot of my friends are there, guys I love, but I know what I’m doing in WWE. I know what’s asked of me and I kind of like that. Change always, some change, sucks. You know how one thing is done and the other is not worth the hassle. I don’t need, at least right now, to go anywhere else, so, why would I? But, again, never say never.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)