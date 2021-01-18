Connect with us

WWE

AJ Styles Reveals Why He’s Proud Of His Royal Rumble Match With John Cena

Published

4 hours ago

on

AJ Styles

AJ Styles recently reflected on his incredible WWE Championship match with John Cena, revealing why he’s so proud of it.

The two men had a tremendous match at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2017, which was heavily praised at the time. Styles spoke about the match on his appearance on WWE’s The Bump, revealing an interesting note as to why he’s so proud of it.


“It was awesome! I think about this match with John Cena, and I would say, out of all the matches I’ve had, this was the best one,” AJ Styles mentioned when discussing his Royal Rumble match with Cena in 2017. “A lot of people don’t know this, but we never left the ring in this match. We never went outside of the ring; it was all in the ring, which is not really heard of these days. I’m really proud of that match.”

Last year in the match, AJ was involved in Edge’s return, getting physical with him inside of the ring, and he admitted it was an unbelievable moment.

“I think I was definitely outdone by freakin Edge. Man, it was awesome,” he stated. “Standing in that ring and waiting for him to make his entrance was pretty unbelievable. Knowing the moment we were going to have, I was excited. I wish I hadn’t separated my shoulder. But if anyone was going to do it, I was glad Edge helped me with it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

WWE Raw Preview (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To Action Against Asuka

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 18, 2021

By

Randy Orton

Tonight’s WWE Raw will see the build towards the WWE Royal Rumble continue and Alexa Bliss will be returning to action. The main focus of tonight is going to be based around the story between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton continuing, and here is what has been announced:

Alexa Bliss returns to action


Alexa Bliss will be returning to in-ring action tonight in what is going to be her first match since the November 23 episode of WWE Raw, which saw her defeat Nikki Cross. She will be going one on one with Asuka on tonight’s show.

– Randy Orton Fireball Update

Speaking of Alexa Bliss, last week saw her throw a fireball into the face of Randy Orton, and tonight will see him react to that, giving an update on his status.

– Royal Rumble Build Up

The build towards the WWE Royal Rumble will also continue tonight, with more names for the two matches likely being announced.

WWE

Samoa Joe Donates His Hair To Charity

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 18, 2021

By

samoa joe

It appears that WWE Raw commentator, Samoa Joe will likely be displaying a new look tonight, as he has chopped his hair to donate to charity.

Joe posted an image on social media of his hair chopped off, revealing it will be sent to the non-profit organization, CWHL (Children With Hair Loss). They provide human hair replacements at zero cost to children and young adults who are facing medically-related hair loss.


WWE

Serena Deeb Reflects On If She Would Ever Have Left WWE

Published

6 hours ago

on

Jan 18, 2021

By

Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb is currently thriving as the NWA Women’s Champion, but she admitted that she may never have left WWE had she not been released.

Deeb was cut by WWE during the start of the pandemic when WWE released a mass of talent. But when speaking with the AEW Unrestricted podcast she admitted that had she not been released, she likely would have stayed with the company.


“I’ve thought a lot about that too. I think the answer is no,” Deeb admitted. “I was embracing that chapter. It seemed like I was following the path of what seemed right in my life. When I was offered the coaching job, it felt really right, and I thought, ‘Well, I got to do a lot in this business, more than a lot of people.’ I felt like it might be more of my time to give back in that way. For me, it was just a matter of following the path. The path seemed like that was right for me at that time.”

Deeb wrestled a few matches for WWE in the Mae Young Classic but was primarily used as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, and the current AEW star spoke about her love for that role.

“I absolutely love coaching,” Deeb expressed. “I feel like I was really lucky to have some of the best training at OVW and even FCW a little bit later down the road, and so it was really cool to be a coach and kind of teach the same lessons that were taught to me. I could hear Rip Rogers’ voice in my head all the time. Al Snow, Danny Davis, I could hear them as I’m coaching, and that was really cool and kind of full circle getting to carry on the values and beliefs that were taught to me.

“And I learned a lot. There’s an interesting dynamic going from being a wrestler — as a wrestler, you could be relatively selfish. You have to think about yourself, your own career, all these things related to you. And then when I was coaching, back there, I was responsible for now all these women, and from a physical standpoint, keeping them safe in the ring, from a mental and emotional standpoint, keeping them sane, keeping them positive, keeping them encouraged in a climate where that is hard to do.

“I learned a lot about other people. I love helping people, and I see myself, eventually, coaching down the line or continuing to kind of put tidbits of it here and there because it’s something I really enjoy. And I’d like to, potentially, do more seminars and things like that because coaching really resonates with me.”

Even though Deeb admitted she wouldn’t have left WWE, when reflecting on her release, she claimed it was the best thing that ever happened to her.

“Well, it was pandemic related,” Deeb noted. “I remember the day. There were a lot of people from producers to coaches to talent that all got the call, and I mean, it just is what it is. It was a sign of the times of just needing to cut back, and I just said this the other day, amongst the women, that it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me losing my job because this probably would not be happening right now. I don’t even look back on that with any type of negative feelings or anything. It is purely positive for me.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

