AJ Styles Says He Hopes The Undertaker Was Watching His Smackdown Return

Friday Night Smackdown’s new acquisition AJ Styles picked up a huge victory over Shinsuke Nakamura this week to advance to the semifinal round of a tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

After the match, Styles was interviewed about his big win and claimed that he is on a path of redemption, after being buried alive by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

Things may not be done between the two, however, as Styles continued to call out The Deadman claiming that he hopes ‘Taker was watching his Smackdown win, and that he’s constantly still thinking about last month’s collision.

Styles was traded to the blue brand in an unexpected move this week, with Monday Night Raw receiving “future trade considerations”. It’s no secret that the show needed a bit of extra star power, with Roman Reigns still out of action and no one currently in the role of Intercontinental Champion.

The semifinals start next week, with Styles stepping into the ring with Elias. Daniel Bryan will also battle Jeff Hardy in something of a minor dream match for many, with the winners advancing to the tournament finals. While not confirmed, that match is likely to go down at WWE Backlash.