AJ Styles Shuts Down Possibility Of Wrestling CM Punk: “That Will Never Happen”

During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles discussed the possibility of ever having a match against CM Punk in the future.

Styles and CM Punk have made their feelings about each other known very publicly in recent months, making it clear they’re not each other’s biggest fans. That is why it might not be a huge surprise that Styles wasn’t very open to the idea of wrestling him.

“Nope,” Styles said about a possible match between the two. “That will never happen… I don’t have to go into detail about that one. I think it’s pretty obvious where things stand. I’m not a fan.”

AJ also spoke about winning the WWE Championship and competing against Deam Ambrose.

“I was really excited,” Styles said. “It was a great opportunity for me. I couldn’t have been in there with someone better in Dean Ambrose, or Moxley – whatever you want to call him. He’s an awesome dude and I had a lot of fun wrestling with him. The opportunity to be the WWE Champion was really cool for me. It was an accomplishment. Who would have thought that AJ Styles would be the WWE Champion? It was a big deal for me.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)