During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke about something that he would change about the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony if he was ever inducted.

Styles spoke about if he was ever going to be inducted, he would prefer just having a music video play him in, rather than someone else inducting him.

“If I had the opportunity to go into the WWE Hall Of Fame, I’d rather a music video play, and then I come out, and I do my thing,” AJ said. “That’s what I’d rather happen. I think that’s more entertaining – I mean, sometimes I feel like they take too long when they’re inducting someone. Like, it’s not your time, it’s someone else’s time. Induct them short and sweet.

He also spoke about other wrestling promotions and how he doesn’t get much time to watch the likes of AEW or New Japan.

“The one thing about TNA and, like, AEW is that you get stuck in this bubble. I’m stuck in the WWE bubble, when I was in New Japan, I was stuck in the New Japan bubble, and TNA I was stuck in that bubble,” AJ explained. “So it’s hard to know what everyone is doing around you because you’re so focused on trying to do a great job with where you’re at… Don’t get me wrong, I catch highlights of a little bit of everything because, like you guys, I’m still a fan. I still enjoy good stuff. So, I catch the highlights, especially when you’ve got friends doing stuff. Yeah, I don’t really get a chance to watch all that stuff.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)