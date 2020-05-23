Friday Night Smackdown is once again the house that AJ Styles built!

WWE officially confirmed on tonight’s broadcast that the “Phenomenal One” had officially been traded to the blue brand from his previous home on Monday Night Raw.

As noted, Styles was entered into the ongoing tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion, after it was ruled that former champion Sami Zayn was unable to compete. He defeated long-time rival Shinsuke Nakamura tonight on Smackdown, and will meet Elias in the semifinals.

For the record, no Superstars were officially named in exchange for Styles being traded to Smackdown. Instead, the Raw brand will receive “future considerations”, which is basically WWE speak for “at some point we’ll move someone when the booking calls for it.”