AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle, Kofi Kingston Singles Match Set For WWE Raw Tonight

WWE has announced two more big matches for tonight’s season premiere of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

After making their way to the red brand in the recent WWE Draft, the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles will go one-on-one with Matt Riddle. Plus, one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston will be in singles action, taking on Sheamus.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle

Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus

RETRIBUTION vs. The Hurt Business

Raw Women’s Title Match; Asuka (c) vs. Lana

Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

Firefly Fun House returns to Raw

Elias’ first musical performance since injury

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.