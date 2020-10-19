AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle, Kofi Kingston Singles Match Set For WWE Raw Tonight

WWE has announced two more big matches for tonight’s season premiere of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
After making their way to the red brand in the recent WWE Draft, the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles will go one-on-one with Matt Riddle. Plus, one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston will be in singles action, taking on Sheamus.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
- AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle
- Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus
- RETRIBUTION vs. The Hurt Business
- Raw Women’s Title Match; Asuka (c) vs. Lana
- Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee
- Firefly Fun House returns to Raw
- Elias’ first musical performance since injury
Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.