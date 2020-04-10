AJ Styles Wants A SummerSlam Rematch With The Undertaker

Despite taking a defeat in the WWE WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match with The Undertaker, AJ Styles is interested in a WWE SummerSlam rematch.

AJ Styles discussed the match he had with The Undertaker, admitting that it was different, but has been well received.

“The match was different, no doubt about it,” the Phenomenal One said on his Mixer stream channel (h/t Connor Casey of ComicBook.com). “I told you it was going to be. You never know what you’re going to get sometimes. I was very pleased with it. I think the majority of wrestling fans, the WWE Universe, was happy with it. For every 100, there were maybe two or three (fans) that didn’t like it.”

AJ then went on to discuss how he hopes they can have a rematch down the line, potentially at WWE SummerSlam.

“I hope we’re maybe able to do it again. Being in a ring with thousands of people watching around you, that’d be — that would be something. And I hope, I hope that once this whole thing’s over, let’s just say there is a chance that SummerSlam just, August I believe, we’re able to get out and do what we want. This thing’s pretty much cleared up for the most part, we’re able to get out and, I hope we do a baseball stadium. (H/T to WhatCulture.com)