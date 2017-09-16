AJ Styles Wears Mask At WWE Live Event (Photo)

By
William Baker
-
1

– WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles decided to wear a mask at a recent live event match against Kevin Owens. The mask looks close to the Bullet Club one he used to wear sometimes in New Japan, which may just have been a little something for the Japanese fans in Osaka.

Check out the photo below:

