AJ Styles Wears Mask At WWE Live Event (Photo)

– WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles decided to wear a mask at a recent live event match against Kevin Owens. The mask looks close to the Bullet Club one he used to wear sometimes in New Japan, which may just have been a little something for the Japanese fans in Osaka.
Check out the photo below:
あまりにも甘い. #WWEOsaka pic.twitter.com/VekM15194X
— Real Shooter. (@TooPhenomenal) September 16, 2017
[…] As noted, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar AJ Styles wore a mask he used to wear at times during his time NJPW at a WWE live event in Osaka, Japan. Styles only worse the mask […]