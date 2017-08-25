AJ Styles On When The Young Bucks Will Be In WWE

AJ Styles is convinced that The Young Bucks will end up in WWE someday.

During a recent interview with PW Insider, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion talked about the popular tag team, saying that they’ll be in WWE within the next five years.

“Oh man, that is a tough question. For guys who know to do what they do and they’ve got it done before they even get here….so, I would say….oh, that’s a tough question, man….I give them five years, at the most. Within five years. Yeah. That’s my timeline.”

WWE is clearly more willing to sign independent talent than they have been in recent years, so it’s not hard to believe that The Young Bucks will be in WWE within the next five years.