Alberto Del Rio Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Assault

Former WWE world champion Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, better known by his ring names “Alberto del Rio” and “El Patron”, was arrested on Saturday May 9th on charges of sexual assault.

Rodriguez was taken into custody at 11AM according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report, and was released later that evening on a $5,000 bond. A court date on the incident has not been announced and/or revealed.

FOX San Antonio reports that an unnamed woman provided details and photographs to investigators, claiming that she was assaulted on multiple occasions. Rodriguez was quoted, allegedly threatening to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere”.