Aleister Black Believes We have Only Seen 20% Of His New Character

Aleister Black has certainly shown a new side of himself lately after turning heel at the expense of Kevin Owens, but we have more still to see.

That is, according to Aleister Black himself, who recently spoke with SportsKeeda recently. Black has shifted his character towards a darker gimmick following his recent eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins.

He has been incredibly aggressive in the ring, with Kevin Owens being attacked multiple times by him. There has been a new look and new theme music, but we are only in the early stages of seeing what this new character can do.

“I love it because it goes hand in hand with the new change. The thing is like, you, you’ve only heard it once and you’ve not heard it in a complete setting. You’ve heard a rough version without the bells and whistles and the bells and whistles are very much coming.” He continued, “What you saw was 20 percent of what it was supposed to be in terms of what we were planning on doing. So, you know, give it, give it some time.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

