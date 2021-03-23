On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE Hall Of Fame spoke about his WrestleMania 35 match being cut for time.

Angle reflected on how he only got six minutes of time, while Batista’s farewell match before him got over 20 minutes, which he admits hurt him.

“It does hurt. But, like I said before, you understand your role in the company at the time, you understand the position of your match, they were a featured match and if they wanted more time they were going to get it. Obviously, they were going to cut my time, that’s just the way it is and the way it will continue to be. I just felt that with my status, I would be treated a little bit differently, but I understand. I did what I was told to do, I made my retirement match at WrestleMania, I did the honors by doing the job and I put Baron Corbin over so he could continue to go on to the main event status. I did my job, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Conrad Thompson pointed out that the PPV lasted seven hours, so it wouldn’t have hurt getting some more time, but Angle stated that Vince didn’t want to go over that time.

“I think Vince had a limit, he wanted to make sure the PPV didn’t go beyond seven hours, he didn’t want it to go seven hours and five minutes. It is ridiculous I agree. They have their rules, and I know it was seven hours, I waited almost the whole PPV. It started at like 5 and didn’t end until midnight, so it was a good seven hours.

Angle then went on to discuss how wrestlers get used to the show being long and the structure of how the day is going to play out for them.

“You get used to it, you do TV’s every week and it’s run the same way. You get there at noon, you have lunch, you get your promos or pre-tapes and start studying them and the producers come out of the meeting, they get with their wrestlers to structure their matches and then they start the show at 6 to do the dark matches and then Raw or SmackDown. It’s an ongoing schedule every week and WrestleMania is no different except that it is the biggest show of the year.”

Angle said that he didn’t think that much was actually cut from the match itself, noting that it was around one minute that they lost.

“They never said they cut anything, I think our match was planned for 10 minutes including entrances, so the match might have been cut a minute. I think the only thing they cut out was part of the heat, we had to go home early, so it didn’t affect our match that much. But part of the heat was the issue, once you stop a guy for the heat you only need to get one minute on them for a comeback, so it’s not a big deal.”

He also spoke about how Adam Pearce was the producer for his match, and he discussed how he was disappointed that he couldn’t give a Kurt Angle performance.

“Adam came to me and said, ‘I need to know what you’re comfortable with and what you’re uncomfortable with. I know your body is struggling and we want to get you through this.’ I told him I would structure the match and then I would feed it to him. I structured the match so I was comfortable, I didn’t do a lot that match. My body was shutting down, I gained weight, I looked different, I performed differently. You know, a small part of me, I was so excited to be at WrestleMania, but I couldn’t wait for it to be over, because I knew it wasn’t a Kurt Angle performance that the fans expect to see. I was so disappointed, I wanted to perform at that level, I came back to WWE with the mindset that I was going to kickass and take names and win World Titles. A good example is Goldberg and I was hoping that the same would be for me, but it just didn’t happen.”

