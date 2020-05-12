Aleister Black Discusses If He Would Like Zelina Vega As His Manager

Both Aleister Black and Zelina Vega have thrived in WWE ever since they walked in the door, having tremendous success in WWE NXT and on the main roster.

They are both flourishing right not as two heavily featured talents on the show, but they do not work together despite being married in real life. Vega has worked as Andrade (and now Austin Theory and Angel Garza’s) manager, while Black has very much worked as a singles wrestler.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Aleister Black spoke about the possibility of working with Vega as his manager and if it’s something that he would be interested with.

“I have no interest in having my wife as my manager and I don’t think she has to because it would be kind of cliché,” Black explained. “It’s almost in the line of expectations where it’s like, oh of course you’re going to put them together, and I don’t want that. I don’t think that I necessarily need my wife or my wife needs me on screen because clearly my wife is doing a phenomenal job. She’s basically been the head of Raw for the last two, three weeks.” “I’d like to carve out my own path, which I’ve been doing very well for the last couple of weeks. Maybe in the future, you know, if they come up with something good and something we would both agree on, who knows. I’ll never say never, but as I’m looking at it right now, no.”

WWE hasn’t rushed with the push from Black and has instead gone with a slow and steady approach, which Black has admitted can be frustrating.

“Yeah, I do. It sometimes goes hand in hand with a little bit of frustration because sometimes you want to go faster than what they’re allowing you to. But it has made sure that the audience has got really familiar with Aleister Black.”