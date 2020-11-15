Aleister Black Reportedly Denied A WWE NXT Return

It has been reported by WrestleVotes that Aleister Black recently requested to return to WWE NXT, but it was rejected by WWE.

The news was released following the announcement that WWE had come to terms with the release of Zelina Vega, which was down to the fallout from WWE’s third-party rules. Zelina has since returned to Twitch and received some overwhelming support.

WrestleVotes did note that Black’s request couldn’t be tied to the news of Vega’s release. Triple H has previously stated that many wrestlers ask to work in NXT, and it appears Black is one of those names. He is a former WWE NXT Champion and had great success during his time in the black and gold brand.

However, he is currently a member of the blue brand, but has only made sporadic appearances over the past few months on the main roster.