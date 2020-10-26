Aleister Black Talks Radiating The Same Energy As The Fiend

Aleister Black recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where he discussed having the same type of energy as The Fiend, with the dark vibes.

Black has recently turned heel and showcased a whole new side of himself, working a more aggressive in-ring style and becoming an even darker character. During his interview, the former NXT Champion spoke about his readiness to fight against anyone at any time.

“I’m willing to fight anyone. Like, I’m not someone who backs down. I’ve never backed down of anything. I took on AJ Styles and his goons a couple months ago all at the same time because, you know, that’s what they want,” Black said.

Black then discussed how he has a similar vibe to Bray Wyatt due to their darker gimmicks, admitting that they radiate the same type of energy.

“I’ve always been resilient and even for someone like Bray Wyatt, who is obviously a very ominous individual, you know, I feel at times we radiate the same energy. So whether that becomes the focus, of that same energy as a cooperation or an engagement, that remains to be seen. But I’m ready for it.” (H/T to WrestleZone.com for the transcriptions.)

A match between the two men might be something that excites a lot of people, but for now, it will have to be on the bucket list. Both men were drafted recently and were placed onto opposite brands, with Wyatt being on WWE Raw, and Black moving to the blue brand.