Alex Shelley Explains Why He Missed IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Television Tapings
Alex Shelley has provided an explanation for why he missed this month’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill pay-per-view, as well as the television tapings that took place over the days to follow.
Shelley was originally supposed to team up with Motor City Machine Gun partner Chris Sabin and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann for a six-man tag team match against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers.
When it was announced that he could not make the trip, Shelly was replaced with the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. In his absence, Sabin has been working with “The Cowboy” James Storm, another legend of the old guard of TNA tag team greats.
Shelley released the following statement in a series of tweets:
“Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theories about why I wasn’t at IMPACT Wrestling for Hard to Kill. They ranged from injury, to illness, to getting arrested, to harming my family members and attempting to cover it up; I am a physical therapy clinician.
“Physio is my livelihood and career. Wrestling is my livelihood and passion project. At my company, due to the volume of sick and injured patients we are in care of, we modify our COVID-19 mandates as needed. As numbers went up, so did restrictiveness.
“To circumvent the topic, I could not be at Hard to Kill due to my career. I respect the decisions made by our company surgeons and doctors: I look to them for advice and guidance. I am unable to travel and wrestle until I am vaccinated. I took every caution I could before but I don’t feel right maintaining this duality unless I take every possible safety measure.
“When the vaccine became available, that required extra security on my end and my company’s end for our patients. I honestly don’t want to get the vaccine so soon but I want to wrestle very badly while I help people in therapy. So there’s no option. IMPACT Wrestling was supportive and understanding and as someone who doesn’t have nor want a contract at this point, my hands were tied. Thanks for your support everyone.”
Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theories about why I wasn’t at @IMPACTWRESTLING for Hard to Kill. They ranged from injury, to illness, to getting arrested, to harming my family members and attempting to cover it up; I am a physical therapy clinician. pic.twitter.com/i68Bg0XHhl
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) January 28, 2021
Private Party To Challenge For IMPACT World Tag Team Titles At ‘No Surrender’
Private Party is coming to No Surrender!
IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed the AEW tag team for their upcoming special on Saturday, February 13. They will challenge the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.
Private Party made their IMPACT debut earlier this month, accompanied by Matt Hardy. With AEW President Tony Khan and coach Jerry Lynn sitting ringside, the duo scored a win over Chris Sabin and James Storm to earn a future opportunity at the titles.
This will be an interesting match, as the Good Brothers are currently heavily involved on both IMPACT and AEW television. They are currently aligned with Kenny Omega, and will be facing PAC, Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley in a six-man tag team match next week at AEW Beach Break.
IMPACT No Surrender will air exclusively on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, February 13. Rich Swann is scheduled to defend his world title against Tommy Dreamer.
Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)
As previously reported, Ken Shamrock returned to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night. It was his first appearance after serving out a 30-day storyline suspension slapped on him back in December for attacking D’Lo Brown.
Shamrock teamed with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey for a main event eight-man tag team match, but came up short to IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer and the returning Trey Miguel.
The show went off the air with Shamrock taking out his frustration on an official, but IMPACT has now released footage of a far more extensive beatdown that happened after the broadcast.
Shamrock continued to attack officials and hired security as they came to the ring trying to stop the MMA legend. Sami Callihan tried to step in and calm him down, as we’ve seen him do successfully in the past, but this time even he got taken out in the post-match chaos.
The story throughout 2020 was that Callihan had brought back the “old” Ken Shamrock from the Attitude Era, and a bit later on as TNA Wrestling’s first ever world champion. It now appears as if he’s bitten off a bit more than he can chew and lost control of the now unhinged 56-year-old psycho.
EXCLUSIVE: @ShamrockKen completely SNAPPED attacking officials and @TheSamiCallihan after IMPACT went off the air. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yZmbH7pVBK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
Trey Miguel Returns To IMPACT Wrestling
The missing member of The Rascalz has reemerged.
Trey Miguel returned to IMPACT Wrestling tonight, partnering with world champion Rich Swann in an eight-man tag team match. It was his first appearance for the promotion since The Rascalz had their emotional farewell match in November.
Since then, his former tag team partners Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz have gone on signed to sign with WWE. They recently debuted as “MSK” in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, advancing to the second round.
It’s unclear if Trey has signed a new contract with IMPACT or if his sudden appearance is part of a short-term deal.
He was positioned as a top star in the main event, revealed as the surprise fourth member for Rich Swann’s team, which also included Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer. They scored the victory over Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, Moose and Chris Bey in the main event, with Trey actually pinning Callihan.
