Alex Shelley Explains Why He Missed IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Television Tapings

Alex Shelley has provided an explanation for why he missed this month’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill pay-per-view, as well as the television tapings that took place over the days to follow.

Shelley was originally supposed to team up with Motor City Machine Gun partner Chris Sabin and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann for a six-man tag team match against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers.

When it was announced that he could not make the trip, Shelly was replaced with the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. In his absence, Sabin has been working with “The Cowboy” James Storm, another legend of the old guard of TNA tag team greats.

Shelley released the following statement in a series of tweets:

“Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theories about why I wasn’t at IMPACT Wrestling for Hard to Kill. They ranged from injury, to illness, to getting arrested, to harming my family members and attempting to cover it up; I am a physical therapy clinician. “Physio is my livelihood and career. Wrestling is my livelihood and passion project. At my company, due to the volume of sick and injured patients we are in care of, we modify our COVID-19 mandates as needed. As numbers went up, so did restrictiveness. “To circumvent the topic, I could not be at Hard to Kill due to my career. I respect the decisions made by our company surgeons and doctors: I look to them for advice and guidance. I am unable to travel and wrestle until I am vaccinated. I took every caution I could before but I don’t feel right maintaining this duality unless I take every possible safety measure. “When the vaccine became available, that required extra security on my end and my company’s end for our patients. I honestly don’t want to get the vaccine so soon but I want to wrestle very badly while I help people in therapy. So there’s no option. IMPACT Wrestling was supportive and understanding and as someone who doesn’t have nor want a contract at this point, my hands were tied. Thanks for your support everyone.”