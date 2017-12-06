ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Scott Fishman of The Miami Herald, and below are some interview highlights:

On Absolution’s Raw debut:

“I’m really excited we have women returning and women coming up,’ Bliss said. “Our division needs it. With the women’s revolution going on, it can only help. There is no bad that can come of it because WWE is good about evolving and bringing in new talent. That’s our source. To have people coming in and returning, it’s great…I’ve only had a few matches against Paige on NXT and a few live events. To have her on Raw, I’m real excited to see her back in action. It’s nice to see her happy and healthy. I’m really happy for her.”

Read Also: Five Things You Didn’t Know About Little Miss Bliss

On fan criticism that she was called up to the main WWE roster too soon:

“Here’s the thing. People say I was called up too soon,” Bliss said. “I thought I was called up too soon. It’s not about when you’re called up. It’s what you do with the opportunity. As long as they take advantage of every opportunity, I think it’s great to have them.”

On a possible Women’s Royal Rumble match:

“I think WWE has been ready for that forever,” she said.

“Our women have been ready to step up and push those boundaries and glass ceiling since day one. The fact that we are in this women’s revolution and there are constantly opportunities being given to us that we’ve earned. I think it’s great. I think it’s the next step. Hopefully, one day we main event WrestleMania because I feel like our women can do that.”