WWE
Alexa Bliss To Challenge For Raw Women’s Title After Last Week’s Bizarre ‘Transformation’
WWE has confirmed that Alexa Bliss will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship this week on the final episode of Monday Night Raw before the 2021 Royal Rumble.
Bliss scored a victory over the champion last week in a non-title match. Asuka seemed prepared for the challenge and firmly in control, until a mid-match “transformation” seemed to imbue the challenger with strength. Bliss later delivered Bray Wyatt’s signature maneuver, Sister Abigail, to score the victory.
Apparently in the demon realm, an inexplicable lighting change and the super-human ability to change your t-shirt from pink to black gives you some kind of unholy power. Who knew?
This is an important match, as it will determine who enters the annual Women’s Royal Rumble match in just one week’s time, and of course, who will await a potential new challenger on the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania 37.
Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
The late Pat Patterson has long been touted as professional wrestling’s first openly gay athlete.
In the WWE Network’s heavily anticipated new documentary, The Life & Legacy of Pat Patterson, the Montreal legend shares an important story of the night he rushed home to come out to his parents for the very first time.
“No one knew I was gay. I was just a young guy, but I knew I was not attracted by a girl. The first time I did something with a guy it felt good to be caressed, and to be held and squeezed. I was so excited, I wake up my mom and dad at one o’clock in the morning and I want to tell them the good news — that I’m in love!”
Despite Patterson’s excitement, the news was not well-received by his father.
“My dad went crazy. He says, ‘We’re not gonna have no queer in this house! You’re gonna have to get out of here.’ My mother was crying, and I said ‘No don’t worry about it, I’ll leave. Don’t worry, I’ll leave.’ I was sixteen years old, and he told me don’t come knocking at the door. I didn’t.”
Following their conversation, Patterson — then known by his birth name Pierre Clermont — packed his belongings in a rope-tied suitcase he found in the garbage and hopped on a bus for Boston. The rest, as they say, is history.
In the clip above, Patterson also discusses his first days living in Boston without knowing a lot of English, being blown away by the checks he was receiving as a young wrestler, and how he came up with his ring name in order to move away from his French-Canadian roots.
The Life & Legacy of Pat Patterson is streaming now on the WWE Network.
In memory of Pat, please consider making a donation to the Trevor Project, a wonderful organization that provides crisis intervention, suicide prevention and other resources to LGBTQ+ individuals under the age of 25.
WWE
Riddle To Run The Gauntlet Against Hurt Business For U.S. Title Shot, Charlotte Flair Match Set For Raw
WWE has announced several items for the final Monday Night Raw before Royal Rumble.
Following last week’s developments, Asuka will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss in a match that could alter the road to WrestleMania.
.@AlexaBliss_WWE challenges @WWEAsuka for the #WWERaw Women's Championship TOMORROW NIGHT on RAW!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/5KEoHcnc1c pic.twitter.com/jFmEb6yK8H
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2021
Elsewhere in the women’s division, Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one with Shayna Baszler.
Can @MsCharlotteWWE stay focused in a one-on-one encounter with @QoSBaszler just six days before #RoyalRumble?
Find out tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/JU658iql0w pic.twitter.com/SCw1gSiNiy
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2021
It’s also confirmed that Riddle will face Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP in a gauntlet match. If Riddle can run the gauntlet, he may earn another United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley.
.@SuperKingofBros looks to run the #HurtBusiness Gauntlet and earn a #USTitle opportunity against @fightbobby!
Find out who prevails tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/N7Y73keIGf pic.twitter.com/QwHzwCTIQU
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2021
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will appear in-person for a final confrontation with his Royal Rumble challenger, Goldberg.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #3)
As we head towards one of the busiest periods of the calendar year for professional wrestling, the eyes have certainly been on the weekly shows and the quality that they are providing. The third week of the year certainly wasn’t a perfect one overall, but while some shows struggled, others really thrived.
There were some fantastic in-ring matches throughout the week, with a title bout and some good storyline development towards the major shows that are coming up in the future. But which show was the pick of the bunch? Join us as we Break It Down to find out!
6. WWE Raw
For the third week in a row, WWE Raw takes the bottom spot, with the red brand really struggling to build an entertaining three hours. The show has fleeting moments of quality, such as the match between Charlotte Flair and Peyton Royce, which was hard-hitting and back and forth, as did Ricochet and AJ Styles, which is no surprise.
However, the show is just far too inconsistent, with not enough quality throughout the evening to really grip people, even heading into the Royal Rumble. Mace and Xavier Woods had quite a sloppy match, while the six-man tag team match had far too much in-fighting for The Hurt Business for the bout to get going.
Alexa’s Playground didn’t really work with Asuka, and their main event angle didn’t click either. However, the worst segment of the night was the Dirt Sheet, which was mocking Drew McIntyre and Goldberg. Seeing Gillberg was fun, but this didn’t build any interest in the upcoming WWE Championship match and made them both look ridiculous.
5. AEW Dynamite
It was an off night for AEW this week, with this particular episode of AEW Dynamite not quite delivering or feeling particularly ‘must-see.’ There were good elements to this show, with Tazz cutting a great promo and Jon Moxley having arguably the match of the night.
However, there was a lot that just didn’t work. The opening tag team match was chaotic and quite sloppy, and that was a trend throughout the night. AEW often likes to have six-man tags, but a lack of rule-following is something that makes the matches tough to get connected with.
The main event was fun, seeing the Inner Circle’s attempts to prove who is the best being enjoyable, but it wasn’t a blockbuster match. Meanwhile, Cody’s bout with Peter Avalon was just far too long. The Shaq storyline continues to be teased and hasn’t really proven to be interesting to this point, with this show just lacking the normal buzz overall.
4. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was a much better show this week than last, with WWE SmackDown returning to its usual quality. Throughout the show, the work with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was tremendous, with the opening promo from the Universal Champion silencing any doubters about his microphone skills.
The women’s tag team match was very enjoyable, with The Riott Squad holding their own with the champions until Billie Kay accidentally cost them. Her work is continuing to be great, and hopefully, WWE can continue that, meanwhile the Obstacle course did actually prove to be entertaining.
This was the type of segment that could have been a disaster, but it did a really good job of putting over Bianca Belair, especially when she carried Otis. Plus, seeing Kevin Owens get the best of Roman Reigns for a change was fantastic to see, as that hasn’t really happened since the Tribal Chief returned to WWE.
3. WWE NXT U.K.
WWE NXT U.K. was very enjoyable this week, with WWE’s newest brand continuing to deliver in high-quality in-ring action. Right from the start that standard was set as Rampage Brown and Dave Mastiff had a very hard-hitting bout. There was nothing pretty or technical about it, but instead, it was just a physical brawl, which was tons of fun to watch.
The show developed other storylines nicely as well. Kenny Williams pushing Amir Jordan into a tough match sets up certain possibilities, meanwhile seeing Ilja Dragunov return and showcase a much more physical and aggressive side of himself was tremendous, as he can build on this now.
The main event was given plenty of time and it really benefitted from that. Kay Lee Ray put her NXT U.K. Women’s Championship on the line against Jinny and they had a fantastic match together, going back and forth with Joseph Conners causing issues on the outside, ultimately leading to the finish.
2. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand was very much focused on the in-ring product again this week, which is mainly because of the two tournaments taking place. Kushida and Leon Ruff had a solid match with The Way, while Lucha House Party and Imperium had a really exciting match as well.
Having Lucha House Party set up their match with Legado Del Fantasma was great work, continuing to push the main roster team. Plus, it was great to see the women’s tournament really get built up, and Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter going through was a great surprise.
But it was the main event that really stole the show here, with the Fight Pit returning. This match type is one of the best that WWE has created in years, and Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa certainly didn’t disappoint, with an incredibly physical clash.
1. IMPACT Wrestling
When it comes to the best show of the week, there’s no doubt that IMPACT Wrestling takes the top prize. This show had everything from great in-ring work, surprises, and fantastic backstage segments to create a really entertaining evening of wrestling.
The big tag team segment was great, seeing James Storm return and then the surprise of Matt Hardy and Private Party, proving more doors are open between AEW and IMPACT. This played into the main event, which was a great bout, and with Tony Khan appearing as well, it was certainly noteworthy.
The way Taya Valkyrie finished up her run with IMPACT was fantastic, while the opening match between Eric Young and Rhino, plus the post-match beatdown was very well done as well. The show built the women’s tag team division and continued to push other mid-card talents too, which really provided an entertaining show.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 3
IMPACT Wrestling- 12
WWE NXT- 15
AEW Dynamite- 12
WWE NXT UK- 10
WWE SmackDown- 11
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
Alexa Bliss To Challenge For Raw Women’s Title After Last Week’s Bizarre ‘Transformation’
Riddle To Run The Gauntlet Against Hurt Business For U.S. Title Shot, Charlotte Flair Match Set For Raw
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #3)
Lio Rush Gives His Opinion On AEW Using Wrestlers As Fans At Ringside
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
-
WWE2 days ago
Jinder Mahal Health Update
-
WWE13 hours ago
Jonathan Coachman Believes His 2018 WWE Commentary Run Was A Mistake
-
AEW14 hours ago
Matt Hardy Involved In A Car Accident This Weekend
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Statement On The Passing Of Broadcast Icon Larry King
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Has Returned To The Ring
-
AEW13 hours ago
Lio Rush Gives His Opinion On AEW Using Wrestlers As Fans At Ringside