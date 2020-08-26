WWE 24: WrestleMania 36 Highlights

Featured above is a highlight from the latest edition of WWE 24 going behind the scenes of WrestleMania 36, streaming live now on the WWE Network. There is also a speech from Edge to the staff who stuck around to help him and Randy Orton film his first match back, as production on the match went very late.

Paige vs. Alicia Fox At WWE Payback

WWE Payback airs this Sunday live on the WWE Network, and in preparation for the event the company has uploaded another full match from their vault to YouTube. Check out Paige vs. Alicia Fox in a battle for the Divas Championship below.

Alexa Bliss Early Bikini Shoot

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss posted a throwback to one of her rare, early bikini photo shoots on her Instagram account this week. Bliss commented, “Throwback to one of my first [and one]of very few bikini photo shoots. I do miss my back piercings tho…”

Be sure to also check out new photos from Lana, Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Kayla Braxton, Chelsea Green and more!