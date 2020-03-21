Alexa Bliss Calls Out Raw Superstar For A Match On Next Week’s Smackdown

Alexa Bliss is all kinds of fired up heading into WrestleMania!

After being attacked from an invading Asuka last week on Friday Night Smackdown, the six-time WWE champion took the mic this week to issue a challenge to the “Empress of Tomorrow” for next week’s show.

“Last week you decided to sneak through the back door and crash the party,” Bliss said. “If that’s how you want to play that game, that’s fine. I’ve played that game, but better, because I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get what I want. Asuka, you don’t have to crash the party, because I’m extending the invitation. Next week, you versus me on Smackdown – and this time, you can come through the front door.”

It is expected that Bliss and Nikki Cross will challenge the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36.