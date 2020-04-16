Alexa Bliss Comments On Ronda Rousey’s “Fake Fighting” Statement

Ronda Rousey certainly caused quite a stir last week with her comments about WWE, and Alexa Bliss has given her thoughts on the subject.

Rousey’s appearance on Steve-O’s podcast, labelling WWE “fake fighting” angered many fans and WWE Superstars, who fired back at the former Raw Women’s Champion.

When speaking with CBS Sports, Alexa Bliss provided her thoughts on Ronda Rousey and her comments about wrestling.

“I’ll just start by saying I like Ronda. We’ve always gotten along, I have a lot of respect for her and what she does and what she’s been through. What she does in MMA and UFC, I’ve always been super supportive and everything like that. It was just the use of the word ‘fake.’ Especially because we welcomed Ronda with open arms. We all wanted to see her succeed, and whenever we would have a match, we would respect her UFC background and respect how she did certain things. We wanted to make an amazing story with amazing matches while meshing both styles of WWE and UFC together. I thought every girl that worked with her did an amazing job of that.

“But, with that, we had a whole documentary based on my concussions and how I didn’t know if I was ever going to be medically-cleared. The thing is, you know, you’re only as good as the person you’re in the ring with. When you kind of bash the fans who were always really supportive and say what we do is fake, it’s kind of disrespectful when we were so respectful of what she did coming in and we were respectful of her in WWE. Everyone was willing to help her succeed, you know? She did a lot for us, but we also did a lot for her. A lot of bodies laid on the path she walked on. So, to say what we do is fake is really unfair. Yes, the finish is scripted, we say that; it’s protagonist, antagonist and conflict resolution. It’s a story we’re telling. My whole thing is … if she comes back to WWE, great. We would all love to work with her again, I’m sure. Just limit the use of the ‘F-word.'”