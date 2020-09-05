Alexa Bliss Creeps Everyone Out On ‘Talking Smack’, Aliyah & Mia Yim Post New Bikini Shoot (Photos)

Slow Decent Into Madness

Alexa Bliss continued her slow decent into the pits of madness on today’s new episode of Talking Smack on the WWE Network. She is apparently the latest victim of The Fiend, who has been known to warp those he comes into contact with for extended periods of time, as made evident by Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

WWE Stars Post New Bikini Shoots

WWE NXT Superstars Aliyah and Mia Yim have begun to upload shots from their recent photo shoots with Orlando-based photographer Daniel Forero, of Forero Photography. Check out the shots below.