Alexa Bliss Explains The WWE Precautions In Place For TV Tapings During COVID-19 Pandemic

The television tapings for WWE have been taking place at the WWE Performance Center on a regular basis due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the worldwide health problems going on right now, WWE is having to take a lot of extra precautions in order to make sure that the talent is healthy. Alexa Bliss recently spoke with NDTV where she reflected on what WWE has been doing in order to make the talent feel safe when they appear.

Bliss said: “Everyone at WWE is being super careful, super cautious and super safe. Before we go on into the Performance Center we have to have our temperatures checked, we have to get evaluated by a doctor. We have to sign a survey that says we haven’t travelled, we haven’t gone anywhere, that we don’t have any symptoms. We’re all wearing masks, we’re practising social distancing. Everything is being cleaned to a medical-grade standard and keeping everyone safe is the main priority right now.” (H/T to Wrestlezone for the transcription)