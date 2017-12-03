Alexa Bliss is Five Feet of Fury (Video), Charlotte Warns Natalya Before Clash Of Champions

WWE has posted their newest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas on their YouTube page, this time featuring WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss.

Artist Rob Shamberger employs new techniques in his painting, which is featured on on shop.wwe.com. At the end of the video, we see that next week’s episode is to feature WWE Smackdown Live Superstar, Randy Orton.

Charlotte Flair Warns Natalya

It was recently announced that WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, will be defending her championship against former champion Natalya. Flair took the time to warn Natalya in a video posted by WWE’s Twitter page, talking again about the feud between Harts and Flairs.

Natalya recently received her rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship last week, but the match was interrupted by the new team of the Riott Squad, consisting of Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, & Liv Morgan.