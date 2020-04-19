Alexa Bliss Gives Her Thoughts On WWE Tapings During The Pandemic

One half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Sports Illustrated regarding wrestling during the current pandemic.

Bliss gave her thoughts on wrestling right now, stating that it is worthwhile as long as it helps others escape reality for a while.

“If we can help people escape reality for a couple minutes, then it’s worth it,” Bliss said. “It’s a very unfortunate situation going on right now in the world, so I’m trying to stay positive. WWE is taking all the precautions to make sure everyone at our shows is safe. For me, it’s also nice that I can spend time at home with my family and my animals. That’s my positive way of looking at it.”

Alexa Bliss also spoke about her bouts with anxiety and depression, revealing she wrestlers in her t-shirt to promote her merchandise but also due to being self-conscious.

“I take it day-by-day,” Bliss said. “Dealing with eating disorders, anxiety, and depression, I’m no stranger to mental illness. Every few years, I deal with a really bad spell of depression. You have to know it doesn’t have to overtake your life. Mental illness can dictate someone’s entire life. I put myself in a position to be in the public eye, but I’m doing what I love. I’ve gone to therapy, I’ve done everything I can do to get my brain in a healthy place.” “There are some things I still do — I still wear my t-shirt when I wrestle,” Bliss stated. “One, it’s to promote merch because I think it’s cute, and two, because I’m always going to be that self-conscious person. But I don’t let it dictate my life like I used to.”