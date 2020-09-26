Alexa Bliss Goes Full ‘Fiend’ On Smackdown, Guests Announced For Talking Smack

Everyone who comes into contact with Bray Wyatt’s demonic alter ego “The Fiend” ends up radically altered. We’ve seen it happen to Seth Rollins spawning the “Monday Night Messiah”, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, and now Alexa Bliss is the latest Superstar to feel those effects.

Bliss has been slowly snapping in and out of reality for weeks now, with her hair growing more and more wild with every appearance. This week, after the voice of The Fiend sounded around the arena on Friday Night Smackdown, Bliss went nuts and got herself disqualified during a match with Lacey Evans.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1309671708568236033?s=20

WWE has announced a stacked lineup for Saturday morning’s new episode of Talking Smack on the free version of the WWE Network. The Clash of Champions preview show is hosted by Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods, and will feature Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, AJ Styles and all three members of the Lucha House Party.