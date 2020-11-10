Alexa Bliss Insists The Health Of Wrestlers Is “100% Priority With The Company”

Alexa Bliss recently spoke on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend, where she gave her thoughts on being an independent contractor.
There has been criticism of the status, especially recently with WWE opting to restrict third-party platform access to things such as Twitch. However, Bliss was focusing more on the injury situation and whether or not she ever felt pressure to perform while being injured.
“WWE takes care of us 100%. We are in a contract and anything that happens inside the ring, WWE takes care of. Our health is 100% priority with the company. Unfortunately, we’re living in the middle of ‘cancel culture’ where people try to start rumors and make their assumptions of things. There’s never been a time where I’ve ever felt uncomfortable being in the ring or forced to be in the ring. When I was injured, I had concussions, and Vince said, ‘alright, we’re going to send you to the best specialist there is,’ and he did. I saw a concussion specialist and they went above and beyond to take care of me. I know everyone feels that way.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)