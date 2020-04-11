Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross To Defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Next Week

It looks like Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross plan on being fighting champions, which should come as a relief to some fans after the Kabuki Warriors had a rather… shall we say, empty title reign over the past six months.

After defeating Asuka and Kairi Sane to capture the titles at WrestleMania 36, the new two-time champions took them down for a second time on Friday Night Smackdown to check their first official defense off the to-do list.

In a backstage segment just moments after their big win, Carmella and Danna Brooke approached the champions to ask (quite politely, all things considered) for an opportunity next week. Cross excitedly accepted, much to Bliss’ surprise, and WWE has now made it official for the April 17 edition of Friday Night Smackdown.