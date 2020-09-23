Alexa Bliss, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso & More Set For WWE’s The Bump Today

WWE has announced several big names for today’s episode of The Bump.

Smackdown Superstar Alexa Bliss will join the show to talk about her brand new podcast, and Candice LeRae will preview the battle royal on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT with the winner earning a shot at the NXT Women’s title.

Also announced for The Bump is Jey Uso, who recently returned to action as a singles star while his brother recovers from injury. He’ll be battling Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions this weekend for the Universal title, and Paul Heyman will also be stopping by The Bump to make that situation all the more interesting.

The Bump is hosted by Kayla Braxton and airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and all major WWE digital platforms, now including TikTok.