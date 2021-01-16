Connect with us

Alexa Bliss Returning To The Ring On Monday Night Raw

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

on

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is returning to the ring.

WWE has announced that Ms. Bliss will face off against Raw Women’s Champion and one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka, in a non-title match this coming week on Monday Night Raw.


Bliss has not competed in a match since the November 23 edition of Raw, when she quickly defeated Nikki Cross in just over four minutes. Before that, her last match was on a September episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

The highly decorated Superstar has been used in a non-wrestling capacity as the creepy ally of “The Fiend” and Bray Wyatt. Most recently, she may or may not have been set on fire by Randy Orton? WWE is also teasing the next chapter between Bliss and Orton for this coming week’s show.

Two More Teams Advance In 2021 NXT Dusty Cup, Updated Bracket

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

on

Jan 16, 2021

By

2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Two more matches in the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament took place this Friday night on WWE 205 Live, bringing us more than halfway through the first round.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, who was allowed to compete despite not meeting the 205-pound weight limit, defeated August Grey and Curt Stallion. They will now face the newly debuted MSK (The Rascalz) in the quarterfinals.


Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma also defeated the Bollywood Boyz to advance. Their opponents have yet to be determined, but it will be either Imperium or the Lucha House Party.

The 2021 Dusty Cup continues next Wednesday night on WWE NXT.

WWE

Kevin Owens Brings Paul Heyman To Silence On ‘Talking Smack’ (Video)

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

on

Jan 16, 2021

By

Kevin Owens was a guest on this morning’s all new episode of Talking Smack.

As you might expect, things very quickly got uncomfortable between him and Paul Heyman, who for some reason is still hosting the show despite consistently creating a hostile, borderline threatening work environment for co-host Kayla Braxton.


Owens shared a very tense moment with Heyman, bringing the legendary ECW head to a rare silence, while discussing their lengthy history together. Check out the video above.

Just moments before this (the show is taped on Friday nights after Smackdown), KO signed on the dotted line to face the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE

Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool Tests Positive For COVID-19

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

on

Jan 16, 2021

By

Michelle McCool Smackdown 1000
Photo: WWE

WWE legend Michelle McCool confirmed on Instagram this weekend that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former women’s champion looks to be quarantined at home, and noted in a hashtag that her husband Mark Calaway, better known as wrestling icon The Undertaker, is currently “holding down the fort”.


“Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ….soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it! Blessed to have mild symptoms…super blessed I’m the only one in our home who has it…. & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8’ long ‘COVID Communication telephone!’ I’d give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

