Alexa Bliss Returning To The Ring On Monday Night Raw

Alexa Bliss is returning to the ring.

WWE has announced that Ms. Bliss will face off against Raw Women’s Champion and one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka, in a non-title match this coming week on Monday Night Raw.

Bliss has not competed in a match since the November 23 edition of Raw, when she quickly defeated Nikki Cross in just over four minutes. Before that, her last match was on a September episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

The highly decorated Superstar has been used in a non-wrestling capacity as the creepy ally of “The Fiend” and Bray Wyatt. Most recently, she may or may not have been set on fire by Randy Orton? WWE is also teasing the next chapter between Bliss and Orton for this coming week’s show.