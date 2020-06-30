Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Planned WWE Evolution Match Is Still Her Dream Match

Alexa Bliss was unfortunate to miss out on competing at WWE Evolution due to injury, but she has revealed her planned match is still the dream for her.

Fans may remember that WWE originally did advertise Alexa Bliss to take on Trish Stratus at the event, which was then turned into a tag team match but a concussion ruled her out of actually performing. When speaking with Fox Sports, Bliss discussed the event and her match not being able to happen.

“It was tough. I was supposed to have a match against Trish Stratus in the beginning,” Bliss recalled. “I watched Trish growing up. I loved Trish. Everything that I did in NXT, I tried to emulate Trish like her attitude. So it was like getting a match with your WWE hero. I was so excited. Then it got turned into a tag match, which was even cooler because then I was gonna get in the ring with Trish and Lita with Mickie James as my partner. What’s better than having a match with Trish? Having a match with Trish and Lita. “Unfortunately, I was dealing with concussions, and I had to do a live event. WWE wanted me to get back in the ring before Evolution. I was booked on the live events, and during a live event, I ended up getting re-concussed again. I remember being in the trainer’s room after, and they said, ‘you’re concussed again. That means no Evolution,’ which really sucked.”

Bliss admitted that she would still love to have that match down the line if possible, as that is one match she wishes she had been able to do.

“I would love to have the Evolution match that I didn’t get to have,” Bliss answered. “I would love to tag team with Mickie James against Trish and Lita. I think that’s one of the matches that I wish I had. I don’t know if it’s really an option, but that’s always gonna be a match that I wish I had. If I could go back in time, I wish I could have that match.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)