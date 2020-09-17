Alexa Bliss Reveals She Wasn’t Aware She’d Be In The Swamp Fight

Alexa Bliss has been highly involved in The Fiend’s storylines since the Swamp Fight, but that was a total surprise to her.

Bliss has been heavily featured alongside The Fiend as part of his story lately, and that all started with the Swamp Fight between Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Bliss turned up to try and lure Braun, and has stayed attached to Bray since that point.

However, she revealed to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, that she wasn’t aware that she was going to be in the match originally.

“I thought it was really cool how it came across. I didn’t know I was going to be in that. When I was told I was, it was really cool because it was something different. It was something I’ve never done. I love how it turned out,” she said.

Alexa Bliss then spoke about how she’s enjoyed being involved with the storyline and being able to change her character is something she relishes in doing.