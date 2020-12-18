Alexa Bliss Reveals Why She’s Been Missing From WWE Television

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television for the past two weeks, but she has now clarified exactly why she’s been missing.

Alexa had been a big part of the storyline between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, but in recent weeks she’s not been involved in the show.

When asked about her absence from television on Instagram, Alexa revealed she’s currently on vacation, enjoying time off that she booked several months ago.

Alexa Bliss replies to a user on Instagram who asked how come she hasn't been on television. pic.twitter.com/6kAWdJeLGN — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) December 18, 2020

Despite her being gone, the storyline between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt has continued to intensify and will reach its boiling point, quite literally, on Sunday at WWE’s TLC. The two men will be competing in a Firefly Inferno match.

It’s currently unknown when Alexa will be making her return to television.