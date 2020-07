WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will host a special edition of her talk show, “A Moment of Bliss”, tomorrow night on Friday Night Smackdown.

At this point it remains a total mystery who will join Bliss on Smackdown, and they are teasing a “marquee guest” for the go-home show heading into The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this Sunday.

For what it’s worth, Bliss’ tag team partner Nikki Cross is in action on Sunday, taking on Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.