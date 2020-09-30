Alexa Bliss’ Top 10 Most Sinister Moments, WWE Superstars Predict NBA Finals (Videos)

Alexa Bliss’ Most Sinister Moments

With Alexa Bliss becoming more and more Fiend-like every day, WWE has put together a collection of her top ten most “sinister” moments. Just a reminder that Miss Bliss is a three-time Raw Women’s Champion, a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Check out the video below.

WWE Stars Predict the NBA Finals

WWE Superstars send in their predictions for the NBA Finals in the video below. LeBron James leads the Los Angeles Lakers into battle against the Miami Heat with game one of the series kicking off tonight at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.